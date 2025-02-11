Forest defeat Exeter in FA Cup shootout thriller

Nottingham Forest survived a penalty shootout at Exeter City to reach the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

The Grecians were superb on the night as the scores finished 2-2 after extra-time.

Josh Magennis struck twice for the hosts, first putting Exeter ahead on five minutes before hitting an early second-half equaliser.

Between those goals, Forest struck via Ramon Sosa and Taiwo Awoniyi. Ed Turns was sent off for Exeter towards the end of normal time.

With scores locked at 2-2 after extra-time, the tie went to penalties as Reece Cole and Angus MacDonald missed for the home side before Neco Williams scored the decisive spotkick for the visitors.

Forest will now host Ipswich Town in the fifth round.