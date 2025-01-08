Everton ready to spend big for Flamengo's Franca after Villa's €15M bid rejected

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Flamengo's Wesley Franca could be heading for a lucrative Premier League move.

The defender is said to be wanted by Everton, who are under new ownership.

The Toffees are ready to spend significant money in the winter transfer window.

Per Brazilian outlet O Dia, Everton have already put in a bid for the right-back.

AC Milan’s €20M offer is so far the highest one on the table, but Everton will match it.

Aston Villa have already had a €15M bid rejected, with Flamengo holding out for double that sum.

