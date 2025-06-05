Clyne and Matthews extend contracts at Palace after speculation surrounding their future

Nathaniel Clyne and Remi Matthews have both signed new contracts to extend their stays at Crystal Palace this week.

Matthews joined the Eagles on a free transfer in 2021, replacing then third-choice shot-stopper Stephen Henderson. Now, he has penned a new two-year deal to keep him at the club as manager Oliver Glasner locks him down as the summer transfer market continues to liven up.

Speaking after the FA Cup final, he revealed that he has become a Palace fan over the last few years and cherishes every moment playing for the side.

“This is my fourth year now, and I've loved every minute of it. Since coming to this football club, I've been welcomed by everyone: the fans, the players and the staff.

“I've just signed another deal here, so I'll be here next year, and I'm looking forward to next season.

“Nobody knows what the (long-term) future holds for me. Of course, I would love to go out and play, but I love this football club, and this is probably the longest I have stayed somewhere.

“If someone asked me who I support, I’d say I’m a Crystal Palace fan.”

Meanwhile Clyne's contract will now run until summer 2026 in what would be his tenth season at the club where he has made 238 appearances as he continues to perform for the Eagles. Chairman Steve Parish opened up on the pair’s new deals and what he feels they bring to the side.

“We are pleased to be retaining Nathaniel and Remi’s services next season.

“They are two highly dependable members of the squad who set a high standard in their hard work, leadership and professionalism, and they will continue to play an important role at the club.”