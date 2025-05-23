Glasner on facing Liverpool: The league winner meets the FA Cup winner, a great ending!

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's clash with champions Liverpool.

The Reds are yet to win a match since being crowned champions of England and FA Cup winners Palace will be hoping to snatch 3 points and sneak into the top half of the table. The Eagles’ seven-game unbeaten run across all tournaments will give the side major confidence especially in front of the home crowd.

Why Guehi missed out on England squad

Glasner first confirmed some teams news and that defender Marc Guehi did not get chosen for the England squad on Friday morning due to an injury.

“Marc (Guéhi) can’t play," said Glasner. "He's also not been called-up for England (due to this). His eye needs a rest. He can’t do anything at the moment.

"He really just needs to rest and can't play. Adam (Wharton), of course, definitely can't play with his concussion.

"And we have Nathaniel Clyne and Ben Chilwell who are struggling with illness. But all the others in the squad are fit and ready to play at Anfield."

Palace must keep up their standards against Liverpool

Palace were victorious against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night despite rotating heavily and Glasner wants more of the season against Liverpool, who will want to put on a display before lifting the trophy.

"Everybody has looked good in training," he added. "We were in a great mood again today. Everybody's laughing, maybe we didn't have the highest intensity in training, but it's also a three-game week for us.

"It was the final, then we played Tuesday, and again (Sunday), so huge credit to the players, how they played. Of course, afterwards we get the stats - they showed we were running five kilometres more than Wolves.

"It just shows the attitude and the character of this group.

"So really very pleased with the performance, with the result. Now we want to show it again, our standards, and at Anfield, so we are looking forward to this game.

"It's when the league winner meets the FA Cup winner - it's a great ending of the season. Also big congratulations to Liverpool and Arne Slot for an amazing season and a well-deserved title."