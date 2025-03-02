Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Curva Sud announce AC Milan protest against Lazio; slams "invisible" Cardinale
Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players

Welbeck delighted proving Brighton matchwinner against Newcastle

Paul Vegas
Welbeck delighted proving Brighton matchwinner against Newcastle
Welbeck delighted proving Brighton matchwinner against NewcastleTribalfootball
Brighton striker Danny Welbeck was delighted to prove the matchwinner in their FA Cup win against Newcastle.

An 80th minute substitute, Welbeck struck in the second-half of the extra-time for the 2-1 fifth round win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards, "It's great to get the winning goal.

"I am feeling very good, feeling fit and feeling strong. Thanks to my mum and dad for giving me good genes."

He added: "When you're on the bench you have to analyse the game and see where you can make a difference and today that's what we did."

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueWelbeck DannyBrightonNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Brighton boss Hurzeler highlights team spirit for FA Cup win against Newcastle
Brighton edge Newcastle in FA Cup with extra-time winner
Hurzeler insists Brighton in FA Cup to win it; wary of Isak injury news