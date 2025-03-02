Welbeck delighted proving Brighton matchwinner against Newcastle

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck was delighted to prove the matchwinner in their FA Cup win against Newcastle.

An 80th minute substitute, Welbeck struck in the second-half of the extra-time for the 2-1 fifth round win.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards, "It's great to get the winning goal.

"I am feeling very good, feeling fit and feeling strong. Thanks to my mum and dad for giving me good genes."

He added: "When you're on the bench you have to analyse the game and see where you can make a difference and today that's what we did."