Arteta admits Lewis-Skelly is a liability and he needs to learn discipline this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken in his recent press conference as he prepares for a huge clash against Manchester United.

After a 7-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Arsenal proved they do not need a striker to be ruthless in front of goal. This weekend they face a United side with a blunt attack at Old Trafford and Arteta first spoke on the win over the Dutch side which will give them confidence.

"It was a great night for us in an important competition that we have hope in.

"The manner we did it in will lift everyone. Now it is about trying to replicate a great performance on Sunday."

Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has struggled with discipline in recent weeks and was substituted in the 35th minute against PSV due to being on a yellow card.

"It was quite clear that there was a liability there so I didn’t want to take any risks. It was down to me to manage the game.

"A lesson for him to learn and we will help and support him.

"He is very intelligent and extremely demanding of himself. He is a perfectionist and he is here to learn."

Ahead of his 200th game in charge of the club, the Spanish head coach was asked what his best moment so far is and revealed it was the FA Cup win in 2020.

“It's gone fast. Probably the number one would be sitting here on the first day.

“There are many others, but the other night was up there with one of the best. The trophy for sure, the FA Cup.”

He next spoke on United youngster Chido Obi-Martin who has been making waves in recent weeks as a possible source of goals for what has been an underwhelming attack.

“Yeah, I wasn't too involved in that decision. When a player decides the best pathway is to leave there's not much you can do.”

Next, he was questioned on the pathway now being very evident after Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri’s progression over the past few months.

“I don't know what the perception is out and the reality is very different. I guarantee you if there is a player there that can impact and play with us, they will.”

Arteta then moved on to Riccardo Calafiori who scored a fantastic goal against PSV, he spoke on what he brings to the side in attack which he has been impressed by.

“He certainly has that capacity to flow in areas that for a defender is very unusual. That is something that caught my eye. The other is very chaotic, very unpredictable.”

Finally, he opened up on harnessing Lewis Skelly’s energy and discipline and how it can be used as a positive in the side.

“Dominating the situation, that's it. What space you are defending, the level of exposure that you have.

“Our defensive principles are very clear.”