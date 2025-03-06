Man Utd act quickly to protect Obi amid social media developments

Manchester United have moved quickly to protect superkid Chido Obi from fake social media accounts.

A spate of social media accounts have popped up claiming to be Obi's after a breakthrough season for the 17 year-old.

The Sun says United have acted quickly to have these fake accounts taken down across all popular social media platforms.

United have had to do the same for several of their younger players.

A source stated its something done "routinely" to help all players.

Obi has now made three senior appearances for United after arriving in August from Arsenal.