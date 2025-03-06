Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm 2 stars will miss Real Sociedad clash whilst Amorim calls up Heaven
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: First-leg at Feyenoord very important
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid
Liverpool unleash Mohamed Salah on PSG

Man Utd act quickly to protect Obi amid social media developments

Paul Vegas
Man Utd act quickly to protect Obi amid social media developments
Man Utd act quickly to protect Obi amid social media developmentsChido Obi
Manchester United have moved quickly to protect superkid Chido Obi from fake social media accounts.

A spate of social media accounts have popped up claiming to be Obi's after a breakthrough season for the 17 year-old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says United have acted quickly to have these fake accounts taken down across all popular social media platforms.

United have had to do the same for several of their younger players.

A source stated its something done "routinely" to help all players.

Obi has now made three senior appearances for United after arriving in August from Arsenal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueObi ChidozieManchester UnitedArsenal