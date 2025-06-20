Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make £52 million striker back up plan
Man United consider loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder
Arsenal to pay ABOVE Martin Zubimendi release clause
Man United set to miss out on goalkeeper target after Napoli talks

Former Chelsea midfielder handed 5 year ban from football after dispute with Samuel Eto’o

Zack Oaten
Former Chelsea midfielder handed 5 year ban from football after dispute with Samuel Eto’o
Former Chelsea midfielder handed 5 year ban from football after dispute with Samuel Eto’oTribal Football
Former Chelsea star Geremi has been banned from football for five years following an argument with former striker Samuel Eto’o.

Geremi has been banned from football for five years by Cameroon's FA and fined £13,000 after a row with former Chelsea, Everton, Barcelona and Inter Milan star and now Cameroon FA chief Eto'o. Fecafoot announced Geremi's lengthy ban in a statement, stating that he broke their code of ethics. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We declare Geremi Sorel Njitap, the president of Synafoc, guilty of breaking the behaviour rules of our code of ethics," the statement read. 

"We sentence him to a ban from all forms of football activity for five years, and to a fine of 10 million West African francs (£13,000). He has 10 days to submit a written appeal." 

The incident reportedly happened at he 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, when Geremi had a dressing-room row. Officials "forcibly removed" him, leading to a "tense" row. Geremi's assistant Daniel Blaise Ngos has also been banned for two years and fined £6,500 for his part in the dispute. 

The 46-year-old lifted the Premier League title with Chelsea in both 2005 and 2006 and enjoyed spells at Real Madrid, Middlesbrough, and Newcastle before hanging up his boots in 2011. Geremi is expected to launch an appeal against the ruling but for the time being he will have to spend some time away from the sport. 

Mentions
FA Community ShieldGeremiEto'o SamuelChelseaEvertonPremier League
Related Articles
Nevin urges Everton's Young to make Championship move: Wrexham is one hell of a project!
Premier League fixtures released: Man Utd host Arsenal; Liverpool kickoff season against Bournemouth
Carsley unveils England U21 squad as major names pull out