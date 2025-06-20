Former Chelsea midfielder handed 5 year ban from football after dispute with Samuel Eto’o

Former Chelsea star Geremi has been banned from football for five years following an argument with former striker Samuel Eto’o.

Geremi has been banned from football for five years by Cameroon's FA and fined £13,000 after a row with former Chelsea, Everton, Barcelona and Inter Milan star and now Cameroon FA chief Eto'o. Fecafoot announced Geremi's lengthy ban in a statement, stating that he broke their code of ethics.

"We declare Geremi Sorel Njitap, the president of Synafoc, guilty of breaking the behaviour rules of our code of ethics," the statement read.

"We sentence him to a ban from all forms of football activity for five years, and to a fine of 10 million West African francs (£13,000). He has 10 days to submit a written appeal."

The incident reportedly happened at he 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, when Geremi had a dressing-room row. Officials "forcibly removed" him, leading to a "tense" row. Geremi's assistant Daniel Blaise Ngos has also been banned for two years and fined £6,500 for his part in the dispute.

The 46-year-old lifted the Premier League title with Chelsea in both 2005 and 2006 and enjoyed spells at Real Madrid, Middlesbrough, and Newcastle before hanging up his boots in 2011. Geremi is expected to launch an appeal against the ruling but for the time being he will have to spend some time away from the sport.