Nevin urges Everton's Young to make Championship move: Wrexham is one hell of a project!

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has urged Everton defender to make the move to Championship side Wrexham this summer.

The Toffees confirmed that the 39-year-old would depart at the end of the season once his contract had expired in what is a move that will likely end 18 seasons at the top of England's football pyramid which has seen him make 484 Premier League apperances and lift the FA Cup as well as the league title with Manchester United.

Now the veteran has been given advice by Nevin who spoke with Spin Genie about how Young should see his departure as an opportunity to drop down a level and bring experience to a Wrexham side who will need it in the Championship.

"I love what Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have done at Wrexham. I've got time for anyone who can pick a club up and invest money to bring them back up the leagues. It might be annoying for the teams playing against them but that's what happens at every level of football.

"Ashley Young is so weird. There is no way he should be so fit at the age of 39. If you're a sitting midfielder or number 10 who is waltzing about, it may be understandable, but he's a full-back bombing up and down the wing which is staggering. He does, however, happen to be human, so it's inevitable he will drop off at some point. If he takes a step down, it needs to be for a project and Wrexham is one hell of a project.”

The full-back has gone on to play 68 times for the Toffees and may see a drop to the Championship as a negative. However, Nevin explained how he himself was in a similar situation and found that moving down a division was the best part of his career and Young follow in his footsteps in the twilight of his impressive career.

“From my point of view, I would encourage it. I think it would be a really good thing for him to do. I dropped down a division later on in my career and it was possibly the happiest I ever was whilst playing. My advice would be that his next move won't be to Real Madrid, so he needs to do something he enjoys and ignore anyone who says, 'Oh, it's a step down.'

"He would offer so much experience and leadership to that team. Who else has achieved what he has at Wrexham? It would all rub off on his teammates and be a win-win for both parties. Even if he got injured, he will add something massive off the field."