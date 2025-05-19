Van de Ven on the UEL final: People make jokes that you’re never going to win a trophy...

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has spoken ahead of the Europa League final against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

As Spurs attempt to save their dismal season with a European trophy, Van de Ven has spoken to GQ about how much winning silverware with the North London side would mean to him. The 24-year-old and his side are one win away from their first trophy in 17 years and a moment that he says would prove many doubters wrong.

“If you join Spurs, of course people make jokes that you’re never going to win a trophy. This group of players and staff want to make sure we change this for the fans and the club. We’ve had a really tough season, so we want to end positively – for us, and for the fans for how they have supported us this season.”

He was also asked about chairman Daniel Levy gifted every player an engraved watch and the importance of coming first this time as compared to the last time the squad received such a gift.

“In 2019, they were second, so it’s now up to us to make sure that we come first, and then we can see what might happen. I think I will treat myself with something special to always look at it and think, Ah, this is because I reached a European final in my career.”

The young defender also commented on manager Ange Postecoglou, whose job will be at risk unless he can secure the Europa League. He admitted he wants to win for him, especially in what would be a great narrative in his second season at the club.

“We want to win for the gaffer, of course. Everyone knows he’s said he always wins things in his second year (at a club). It’s a nice quote for him and it would make it even more beautiful if we can make it happen! He has been so positive the whole season and made sure that no one ever lets their head down even if we played a terrible game. We never had a feeling that he was giving up on us; he’s always kept pushing us. That’s why at the end of a tough season we still believe we will win.”

Tottenham’s season is riding on Wednesday’s Europa League final as they look to salvage something from their disastrous campaign. Winning the competition would book a spot in next season’s Champions League – plus a huge budget increase for the side heading into the summer transfer window.