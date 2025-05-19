Amorim opens up Man Utd's UEL final: It's not enough, winning the Europa League

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken to MUTV ahead of the Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

United have an opportunity to salvage their season by defeating Tottenham in Bilbao on Wednesday night after what has been their worst ever season in the Premier League. Beating Spurs would not just mean another European trophy, it would also mean a place in next season’s Champions League, which would be a boost both for reputation and finances ahead of the summer transfer window.

Amorim is likely to be sacked if the Europa League is not won as reports suggest that owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the United board are ready to let him go. The Portuguese head coach spoke on the clubs loyal supports who will travel to Spain this week and how winning the competition is not enough.

"It's hard. It's not enough, winning the Europa League. It's not enough for all the support they (the fans) gave us this season.

"With our fans, it's not a surprise for me - they will go swimming if needed to, even without a ticket! I already know.

"A big thank you for everything they did during the season. We will do our best to give something to them."

Amorim was also questioned on preparation and revealed that the whole squad is getting a sense of what a huge occasion this is for the side as United attempt to end their season on a high note.

"We are fine," reassured Ruben. "Preparing for the game. I think you can feel it in Carrington, we're very excited with the final. It's really important, massive for us, and we want to give that to our fans.

"I feel it's a mixed feeling (for me). I'm really excited but, at the same time, I know my responsibility as a Manchester United coach. I have always that feeling of frustration for the season, so I want really bad to help the team to win the final. We've got to give something to the club, to the fans, to the staff, to everybody.”

Tottenham have already beaten the Manchester outfit on three occasions this season - twice in the league and once in the Carabao Cup. This is a must win game for both sides who have had equally bad seasons as both managers, Amorim and Ange Postecoglou try to defend their jobs.