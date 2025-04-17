Tribal Football
Most Read
The 11 Arsenal and Real Madrid stars who will miss the clash at the Bernabeu
Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Madrid goal record

Van de Ven makes clear Tottenham players' feelings toward Postecoglou

Paul Vegas
Van de Ven makes clear Tottenham players' feelings towards Postecoglou
Van de Ven makes clear Tottenham players' feelings towards PostecoglouČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Horton/SPP
Tottenham's players are right behind manager Ange Postecoglou, insists defender Micky van de Ven.

Ahead of their Europa League quarterfinal second-leg clash at Eintracht Frankfurt tonight, the Holland international said Spurs players were fully supportive of their manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With the aggregate score locked at 1-1, many are claiming the result could decide the position of Postecoglou.

But Van de Ven said: "We all still have the trust in the gaffer and still have trust in the way he's playing, so tomorrow we want to win the game of course for him, but also for us, also for the club, and also for the fans.

"It hasn't been a really good season, but it's a big game for us and of course we want to achieve something special this season. I think this is the best way to do it.

"Of course, we have also some Premier League games to play, but if we want to win some silverware, of course it has to be the Europa League, and we have to win this game to go to the next round. It's a big game for us, yeah."

 

 

Asked what Postecoglou has told his players ahead of tonight, Van de Ven admits they're under no illusions over how big the game is.

"That it's a big game for us, but it's also a game like every week," he said.

"We have to play our best football, we have to play the way we want to play, we want to create as many chances as we did in the last game against them.

"Hopefully we can win this game and go to the next round."

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier Leaguevan de Ven MickyTottenhamEintracht FrankfurtFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou offers Son update ahead of Frankfurt trip
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Join Tottenham...?
Bergvall admits Spurs "face biggest game of season" at Frankfurt after draw