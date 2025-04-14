Tottenham boss Postecoglou offers Son update ahead of Frankfurt trip

Tribal Football
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is confident Heung-min Son will make their clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Son missed Sunday's 4-2 defeat at Wolves. However, Postecoglou says the skipper will be fit for the trip to Frankfurt for the second-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.

The manager said, "Son got a knock on his foot so we kept him at home today. He should be ready by Thursday."

Spurs drew 1-1 in the first-leg in London.

Defeat at Wolves yesterday now leaves Tottenham sitting 15th on the Premier League table.

Europa LeaguePremier LeagueSon Heung-MinTottenhamEintracht Frankfurt
