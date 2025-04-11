Bergvall admits Spurs "face biggest game of season" at Frankfurt after draw

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall was upbeat after their 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League quarterfinal first-leg on Thursday night.

The young Swede was again impressive drawing praise from his manager on the night.

The midfielder said afterwards: "We played a good game, especially in the second half when we had lots of opportunities to score. It was a tough match, but we have everything left to play for next week.

"Next week will probably be the biggest game of the season. It's always tough, especially away in Europe. But we go there for confidence, try to play like we did in the second half, and hopefully score more than them."

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou also said: "He was great but the whole team was.

"You can’t ask any more from the lads than what the lads did, especially in that second half to create that many chances. We don’t get the win but I can’t ask any more from the players."