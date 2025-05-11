Ratcliffe cuts continue as Man Utd refuse Europa League final tickets for staff

Manchester United will not offer any of their staff free tickets to the Europa League final in Bilbao.

In contrast, opponents Tottenham have offered EVERY full-time member of their staff a free ticket to the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both clubs have been given 15,000 tickets each for San Mames stadium, with the final to be played on May 21.

The Daily Mail says United are holding a ballot for a small number of tickets available to staff. The club is also hosting a screening in Manchester.

Staff will be allowed to bring a guest. The member of staff will be given two free drinks, while their guests must pay for theirs.

The move is seen as the latest cost-cutting measure to staff by United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, United management are insisting the measure is motivated by prioritising tickets for fans over members of staff.