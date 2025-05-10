Solanke: Spurs in EL final means everything to everyone here

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke admits he's excited to have reached the Europa League final.

Solanke scored in Tottenham's win at semifinal opponents Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night.

The centre-forward admits reaching the final in Bilbao is why he chose to leave Bournemouth for Spurs last summer.

"100 per cent. When you’re at big clubs, you always want to be fighting for silverware. We’ve got the chance to do that in a few weeks," he said.

"We’ll need to prepare well, but we’re going to enjoy it. It’s not often you make the final of a European competition.

"These are the games that we live for, really. That we dreamt about when we were young. It’s a privilege, but the job’s not done."

We're now so close

Solanke also reflected on his £50m move last summer.

Asked if the price-tag created pressure for him, the striker insisted: "Pressure is a privilege. I came to the club in the summer. Obviously it’s a big club, so it was big boots to fill.

"In the league we could have done better. Maybe I could have done better as well.

"But in a European tournament, we’re so close to winning the trophy which the club has wanted for years now. Everyone, the fans, the staff and us players too. There’s been some tough games recently but we’ve all played our part."

This means everything to everyone here

Tottenham will now meet Manchester United in the Europa League final at the end of this month in Bilbao.

And Solanke also revealed: "It means everything to the players, staff and fans as well. It’s obviously been a difficult season in the league but we’ve put in good performances in Europe.

"We got to this stage, we knew it was going to be a difficult game, but we got the job done and got into the final, so hopefully we can go on and win it.

"We’ve all been on the same board from the start of the season. It’s been difficult in the league but we knew from the start of the season that we wanted to try and win something. Obviously the European competition we’ve done well.

"We set our eyes on it from the start and managed to get to this point now. We’ve managed to stick together the whole time.

"It’s joy in (the dressing room). The vibes are really high. We were fully focused before the game but we got the job done now so we can enjoy it tonight."