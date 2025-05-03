German football legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has remained cautious on Manchester United’s qualification chances to the final of the Europa League despite carrying a 3-0 advantage from the first leg of their fixture against Athletic Club played at San Mames on Thursday, May 1st.

The Red Devils had to withstand early pressure from the Basques and could have fallen behind in the stadium where this year’s final will be held on Wednesday, May 21st. But Casemiro headed United into a 30th-minute lead and the momentum truly shifted when Dani Vivian was sent off for hauling Rasmus Hojlund down inside the box.

Bruno Fernandes converted the resulting penalty and stamped his authority on the tie by netting again just before the interval to give United a huge cushion heading into the return leg at Old Trafford on Thursday, May 8th.

On Manchester United’s trophy chances

Switching focus to Man United, the club where he spent part of his illustrious career, the 40-year-old Schweinsteiger shared a message filled with belief and encouragement.

“Manchester United is a club that knows how to win, even when the odds are stacked against them,” Schweinsteiger, who is in Nairobi, Kenya to parade the UEFA Champions League trophy, told Flashscore.

“This season has had its ups and downs, but in Europe, knockout football is about mentality and heritage. United has that in their DNA.”

Schweinsteiger, who joined United in 2015, playing sparingly for 18 months before moving to Chicago Fire, continued: “To be honest, yes I was watching the game (against Athletic), that is why I was aware of the outcome, the red card definitely helped Man United to control the game much better, all of a sudden Harry Maguire turned up as a winger, I was surprised as well, when he was there and he brought a cross in for the first goal.

Schweinsteiger (left) posing with the UEFA Champions League trophy State House Media

“But credit to him (Maguire), you know like he had a lot of difficult times, but you know he always stood up and tried to perform, so I am happy and pleased that United won, but it is not done yet, the second leg is coming, this season is very tough for United. Obviously they have had some struggles.”

Schweinsteiger, who spent 17 seasons at Bayern Munich, playing in exactly 500 matches across all competitions and scoring 68 goals, acknowledged the influence of manager Ruben Amorim, stating that despite the challenges, the team has displayed grit and flashes of brilliance that suggest they could make a surprise run in the European competition.

“With Bruno Fernandes controlling the midfield and young players stepping up like Alejandro Garnacho, they’re building momentum. The match against Athletic, impressed me a lot, after the red card, it boosted players' momentum to play. I wouldn’t be surprised if they go all the way and lift the Europa League trophy. It’s about picking the form at the right time.”

Man United’s only hope for a trophy this season lies with the Europa League, with the team currently placed 14th on the Premier League table with 39 points from 34 matches. They have managed 10 wins, nine draws and suffered 15 defeats.

Schweinsteiger on why he joined Man United

Schweinsteiger, who is Germany's sixth-most-capped player of all time, having earned 121 caps and scored 24 goals, explained his decision to join Man United saying it was influenced by the club’s supporters, who he described as “special.”

“You know the great thing about Man United, and that is why I also moved to United is the supporters, they are so loyal, so special, and they are always there when the results are not good like in this season, you still can feel the power of the supporters worldwide of Man United and especially at Old Trafford when you are once on the pitch,” explained Schweinsteiger, who played his last match for Germany against Finland on August 31st, 2016, after which he retired from international football.

“I remember one situation when we played Bayern Munich over there at the quarter-finals of 2010, we lost the second leg 3-2 but we qualified for the next round, and when we were about to leave the pitch, we were passing by the Stretford End and there were United supporters waiting.

“All of a sudden, they stood up and gave us an applause and a huge standing ovation, that doesn’t happen so many times in certain stadiums or away stadiums, so that is why for me, United supporters are fantastic like how much they respect the players.”

Since his retirement as a player in 2019, Schweinsteiger has worked as an on-air football analyst for German television broadcaster ARD and its weekend programme Sportschau.

Schweinsteiger lifted the Champions League trophy with Bayern Munich in 2013 State House Media

Football teaches discipline, teamwork and belief

The Champions League trophy has been in Kenya since Thursday, May 1st, for a three-day tour. The ceremony, which was held in one of the hotels in Nairobi and State House respectively, drew a massive crowd and a wave of national pride, as Schweinsteiger emphasised the role of football in uniting nations and inspiring youth.

“This trophy is more than just silverware,” he said. “It represents passion, resilience, and the future of football in Kenya in collaboration with European football. I’ve seen the talent here, and I’m convinced Kenya is on the rise.

“This is a sign of things to come.”

The trophy presentation event was about more than football - it was a statement of the sport’s ability to transcend borders. Schweinsteiger’s visit symbolised how global legends can inspire the next generation in places like Kenya, where the sport continues to grow in popularity and infrastructure.

“Football gave me everything in life,” he continued. “It teaches discipline, teamwork, and belief. And I see that same spirit here. Keep working hard, your dreams are valid.”

As Schweinsteiger handed over the trophy, the whole mass erupted in cheers as most people recognised UEFA Champions League as the best trophy after the World Cup - not just for the symbol of international recognition, but for the message it carried: Kenya is part of the global football family, and its time is coming.

With legends like Schweinsteiger showing faith in both African football and the future of clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United, fans have plenty to look forward to on both local soil and under the European lights.