Tribal Football
Most Read
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Enzo Maresca reveals Virgil van Dijk demand of Chelsea board

Man Utd defender Maguire: This season has been a mess

Paul Vegas
Man Utd defender Maguire: This season has been a mess
Man Utd defender Maguire: This season has been a messAction Plus
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire admits this season has been a "mess".

The veteran says United players owe the fans the chance to celebrate winning the Europa League this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maguire said: “It wouldn't save the season, because I think it's been disappointing.

"There's been too many games that we've lost and we've been far too inconsistent. It's been a bit of a mess in the middle of the season. The transition period, we didn't handle it well enough as players.

"We didn't take the responsibility well enough, from moving manager to manager and we took too long in embedding into new ideas. It's been a difficult season, it's been a disappointing season.

"But football is about memories, it's about creating memories, it's about winning trophies and we have a great opportunity to win a trophy. For our fans, for what they deserve, so that's the most important thing."

 

Scoring first the key

United host Athletic Bilbao for the second-leg of their Europa League semifinal leading 3-0 on aggregate.

Maguire also said: "We'll be going into that game trying to win and that's the mentality we must have because we're at Old Trafford and playing at Old Trafford demands winning football matches.

“We know they could score first, but we've got to remain calm. We've got a lot of senior players who need to step up in their moments - Casemiro, Bruno as well. So we have senior players who need to handle these moments really well."

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueMaguire HarryManchester UnitedAth Bilbao
Related Articles
Schweinsteiger exclusive: Man Utd on track to win Europa League
'It was the best game' - Ruben Amorim full of praise for under-fire Man United star
Fernandes furious as he explains Hojlund penalty to reporter: Do you know the rules?