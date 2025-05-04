Man Utd defender Maguire: This season has been a mess

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire admits this season has been a "mess".

The veteran says United players owe the fans the chance to celebrate winning the Europa League this season.

Maguire said: “It wouldn't save the season, because I think it's been disappointing.

"There's been too many games that we've lost and we've been far too inconsistent. It's been a bit of a mess in the middle of the season. The transition period, we didn't handle it well enough as players.

"We didn't take the responsibility well enough, from moving manager to manager and we took too long in embedding into new ideas. It's been a difficult season, it's been a disappointing season.

"But football is about memories, it's about creating memories, it's about winning trophies and we have a great opportunity to win a trophy. For our fans, for what they deserve, so that's the most important thing."

Scoring first the key

United host Athletic Bilbao for the second-leg of their Europa League semifinal leading 3-0 on aggregate.

Maguire also said: "We'll be going into that game trying to win and that's the mentality we must have because we're at Old Trafford and playing at Old Trafford demands winning football matches.

“We know they could score first, but we've got to remain calm. We've got a lot of senior players who need to step up in their moments - Casemiro, Bruno as well. So we have senior players who need to handle these moments really well."