Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger against Champions League spot for Europa League winner
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists the Europa League winners should not be granted a place in the Champions League.

Manchester United and Tottenham are on track to meet in the Europa League final later this month, with a place in next season's Champions League up for grabs.

But FIFA executive Wenger told Bein Sport: "No - they should qualify automatically for the Europa League again but not necessarily for the Champions League.

"Especially when you're in the Premier League where already five teams qualify. I think it's something (for Uefa) to think about and to review.

"On the other hand people will tell you that to keep the Europa League focused, interesting and motivated you need to give them that prize (of qualifying for the Champions League)."

