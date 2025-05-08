Spurs beat Bodo/Glimt comfortably to book spot in Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur struck two second-half goals to ease their way into an all-English UEFA Europa League final as they ended Bodø/Glimt’s fairytale run with a 2-0 win on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

On a dank and drizzly night in Norway’s Arctic Circle, Spurs went on the attack early as Richrelison had an effort blocked after just two minutes.

At the other end, Ole Didrik Blomberg peeled away at a corner, but his shot from a narrow angle rippled the wrong side of the net.

Just after the quarter-hour mark, the visitors had a brief purple patch that was started by Destiny Udogie’s teasing cross that Nikita Haikin had to parry away with Brennan Johnson lurking with intent.

The Russian stopper then tipped Pedro Porro’s top corner-bound free kick over the bar before his side started causing trouble themselves with a free-kick of their own.

Guglielmo Vicario got a hand on Patrick Berg’s delivery to force a corner before Kasper Høgh glanced a header over the bar.

Kjetil Knutsen’s men continued to press in rather messy fashion after the break, with another free-kick delivery flicked away by Udogie after a goalmouth scramble.

Dejan Kulusevski’s shot was then inadvertently blocked by his teammate Johnson as the Lilywhites looked for the goal that would all book their ticket for the final.

Udogie was again decisive in defence with around an hour on the clock when he cleared Fredrik André Bjørkan’s cross from almost underneath his own crossbar.

The importance of that intervention was emphasised five minutes later when Tottenham took the air out of the home crowd through Dominic Solanke.

The England international slid home from six yards after Cristian Romero rose highest to meet a corner to send the small travelling contingent into raptures.

Shortly after, they had even more breathing space via Pedro Porro.

He will say he meant it but it was almost certainly a mis-hit cross from the Spaniard on the right that nestled in the net via the inside of the post as Haikin was wrongfooted.

That goal ultimately ended the hosts’ six-game winning run at home as Ange Postecoglu’s men saw out the remainder of proceedings to make a sixth European final - they are now just one win away from making a dismal domestic season glimmer with European silverware.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur)

