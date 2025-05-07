Bjortuft says Tottenham will be at a huge disadvantage on Bodo/Glimt's artificial pitch

Bodø/Glimt defender Odin Lurås Bjørtuft has suggested that Tottenham will struggle on the artificial pitch as the two sides meet in the Europa League semi-final.

Spurs secured a 3-1 first-leg victory in North London last week but will now travel to the Arctic circle and to the 8,000-capacity Aspmyra Stadion. The stadium holds an artificial pitch, something Tottenham have only experienced against non-League Tamworth in the FA Cup where they had to go to extra time to secure a victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bjortuft suggested that the North London side will find it hard to play their usual football this week on a surface that acts much differently to grass.

“There’s no doubt it is an advantage for us,” Bjortuft said. “I don’t think a lot of teams are prepared for what’s coming. I think it's a combination (of things). The ball goes really fast when you play passes and it's more difficult for defenders reaching attackers and getting contact with us. That's what we benefit from in these games.

“Of course, it's a big difference between artificial and grass in many ways but the main key is that the ball goes so fast. It may be harder to turn and everything for players that are not used to it.”

Although Spurs have edged themselves closer to winning their first major trophy in 17 years, manager Ange Postecoglou has come under pressure for his poor form in the league which sees them languishing in 16th place and 14 points behind the top half of the table. Despite the different surface on Thursday night, Tottenham’s two-goal advantage and drive to salvage their campaign is likely enough to see them reach the final to face one of Manchester United or Athletic Bilbao.