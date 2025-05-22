O'Hara thrilled: Last time Spurs won a trophy I was playing for them!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham cult hero Jamie O'Hara was left thrilled after last night's Europa League final triumph.

Spurs defeated Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao to win a first European trophy in 41 years and 17 years since lifting a domestic trophy.

O'Hara said on talkSPORT: “All the years I’ve had to put up with this. 17 years of hurt. 17 years of being the laughter track. 17 years of having to dig ourselves out of the mud and we’ve finally got over the line.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s massive. Champions League football and a trophy. Ange, you beauty.

“Unbelievable. The last time Spurs won a trophy I played for them. I’ve been a fan my whole life and ever since I left I wanted them to carry on and win things.

“Finally we have and it’s a big one. It’s a big trophy, that. It’s a massive trophy. It’s bigger than the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. It’s a European trophy. It’s a massive win that. I’m so happy.

“I actually can’t believe it, we were terrible as well. I’m so happy for all the fans."

 

It's saved the season

O'Hara continued: "That has saved our season.

"All the stick that everyone gets; Daniel Levy, the players, Ange (Postecoglou). It's been terrible.

"But those fans who have waited 17 years. It is a massive moment."

