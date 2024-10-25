Scholes on Man Utd draw at Fenerbahce: Mourinho performance was better than the game!

Manchester United great Paul Scholes admits he enjoyed watching Jose Mourinho during last night's Europa League draw between Fenerbahce and United.

Mourinho was sent off in second-half and lambasted the match officials in the aftermath in a classic post-match interview.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the 1-1 draw, he told TNT Sports: "I don't want to speak about it.

"He (the referee) told me something incredible. He told me at the same time he could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline.

"'I congratulate him because he's absolutely incredible. His peripheral vision during the game, 100mph he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on the bench and on my behaviour.

"That's the explanation he's given me. That's why he's one of the best referees in the world."

Asked about the penalty incident which eventually led to the clash, Mourinho responded: "I watched the incident. I don't speak about the incident."

Reacting to the interview, Scholes laughed: "That was better than the game.

"He's got his mischief back about him. It was good to see that version of Jose than the one we saw at Man United a few years ago which wasn't great."