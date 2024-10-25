Fenerbahce coach Mourinho touts himself to "club at the bottom in England"

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho admits he is ready to say goodbye to UEFA competitions.

The Portuguese manager was speaking after his team’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League.

Mourinho was given a straight red card by the referee for his apparent reaction when his team were denied a penalty in the game.

"The best thing I have to do is when I leave Fenerbahce, I go to a club that doesn’t play in Uefa competition," he stated to reporters when asked about his red card.

"So a club at the bottom in England who needs a coach in two years, I’m ready to go.

“I don’t want to speak any more about it. If I appeal (the red card) I will get six months."