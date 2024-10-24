Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner

Mourinho sent off as Man Utd draw at Fenerbahce

Paul Vegas
Mourinho sent off as Man Utd draw at Fenerbahce
Mourinho sent off as Man Utd draw at FenerbahceAction Plus
Jose Mourinho was sent off as his Fenerbahce held Manchester United 1-1 in their Europa League clash in Istanbul.

United went ahead before halftime as Christian Eriksen scored his fourth goal of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Fener fought back four minutes after the restart when Youssef En-Nesyri headed home Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross from close range.

A penalty call for Fener was then denied on the hour mark as Bright Osayi-Samuel went down under a challenge by United midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Ref Clement Turpin rejected Fener's claims and was supported by VAR. The decision led to a furious reaction from Fener coach Mourinho, who was eventually sent to the stands by Turpin.

Both Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho had chances to win the game for the visitors, but were wasteful at the key moment.

Antony, meanwhile, was forced off injured after landing awkwardly attempting a flick.

United have three points after drawing their opening three games in the competition while unbeaten Fenerbahce have five points.

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueManchester UnitedFenerbahce
Related Articles
Fenerbahce midfielder Amrabat: Man Utd boss Ten Hag wanted to keep me
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: Man Utd favourites for Europa League - no bluff!
Ten Hag confident Man Utd players can handle Fenerbahce atmos