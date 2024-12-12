Now in his third stint as AS Roma manager, Claudio Ranieri oversaw the Giallorossi’s second victory of a mixed UEFA Europa League (UEL) campaign, defeating SC Braga 3-0 to make it 11 wins from their last 14 home games in the competition.

Searching for back-to-back wins for the first time since April, Roma made a fast start at the Stadio Olimpico, racing into a lead in the 10th minute.

A raking ball forward from Evan Ndicka found Nicola Zalewski, who surged down the left and laid off for Lorenzo Pellegrini to slot home his first goal of the season from the edge of the box.

That was the seventh time in Braga’s last nine matches that the opening goal had arrived before the 20th minute, and if it weren’t for the width of the crossbar, the Giallorossi would have doubled their lead within that period when Pellegrini’s free header struck the woodwork.

Any momentum from Braga’s impressive 3-0 dismantling of TSG Hoffenheim in their last European outing appeared to be gone, with Roma firmly on top as Pellegrini stroked a deflected effort just wide before Matheus got a strong hand to yet another deflected Pellegrini strike.

The home fans may have been disappointed by just a one-goal advantage heading into half-time, but shortly after the restart, they had something to cheer as Saud Abdulhamid netted his first goal on European soil, finishing shapely into the roof of the net.

Roma continued to dominate thereafter, with a succession of chances going begging as an offside Gianluca Mancini deflected Ndicka’s effort into the net shortly before Matías Soule passed up two opportunities.

If there were any lingering doubts from the home support, they were swiftly put to bed when Braga’s goalkeeper was dismissed, seeing a red card for a handball after charging out of his area to thwart Abdulhamid.

Substitute Stephan El Shaarawy saw his effort strike teammate Artem Dovbyk on the line in the closing stages, and after their persistent efforts, Mario Hermoso pounced in stoppage time to net his first goal for the club.

Three points for Roma leaves them within touching distance of the top eight. Meanwhile, Braga’s five-game unbeaten run comes to an end (W4, D1) as they drop below their victorious hosts, but crucially, Os Arsenalistas remain within the play-off spots.