Roma struggling to secure young pair Mannini, Martin to new deals

AS Roma are struggling to hang onto several of their young Primevera starlets.

TMW says Italy youth fullback Mattia Mannini, off contract in June, is among those Roma are yet to secure to new terms.

Mannini made his debut under former Roma coach Jose Mourinho before dropping back into the youth team and remains highly rated inside Italian football.

Meanwhile, 18 year-old Renato Marin is another who's contract is running down with an agreement nowhere in sight.

Like Mannini, Martin is attracting interest from across Italy and in Spain and can leave for nothing in June.

