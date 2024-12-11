Ranieri pleased with Roma players' response; ready for Braga

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says he's throwing everything he has into the job.

Ranieri was speaking ahead of tomorrow's Europa League clash with Braga.

Who has recovered for tomorrow? Who will be there? Soulè? Do you think he will play?

"I have recovered everyone except Cristante. Soulè is the future. He is a boy who after a year thought he would do the same things in Frosinone, but the change of team had a big impact. We will try to get the best out of him."

What are the goals?

"We have to give our best in every match. Only in this way can we create a positive spirit. Our goal is to give our best in every match."

How should Dovbyk be served in your opinion? What are you asking of him?

"More than asking Dovbyk, he has to get back in good physical condition. He has a body that is now weakened. Then we will understand how he should be served. Of course, he also has to make himself available. Now he has to get back to 100%. We will try to bring him to his best physical condition."

Will Pellegrini have the chance to return to the field tomorrow?

"I haven't spoken to him yet. He's a boy who deserves it, I see him more relaxed during training. He's training well and is starting to get to the goal. Even if in training he's going back to being his old self."

Dybala? Do you think you'll use him given his various commitments?

"In the evening I'll draw conclusions on the previous match. I still have to talk to the players. The Cup is important but Como is important. I'll see what to do."

What have you brought to this team? How are you dividing yourself between the various roles?

"I'm giving it my all. I have wonderful players who make me think about the future. With the owners we're thinking about everything. Today, the market. The coach? We've dusted him off as a thing. We're thinking about it. I can't deny it, but without thinking about who and how.

"I think I've given the team my way of being. I look for empathy in them. If I get along well with the guys they understand what my needs are. Every coach has his own way of setting up the game. The coach isn't a machine that you put gas in and it goes. I've taken advantage of their preparation and I've put in what suits me best. The credit goes to the team. The players are sponges, and they're so good that it doesn't take much to understand what they have to do."

Should we expect any changes tomorrow?

"I'll take stock this evening. Tomorrow I'll talk to the lads and then I'll decide. There are players who haven't played 90 minutes yet and we'll evaluate whether to put them in at the start or have them come on as substitutes."

Aside from the name, are there any constraints on next year's profile?

"We're looking for a good one. That's it. Then we try not to make a mistake."

Is there a player who can replace Angelino?

"There's Saelemakers, Zalewski, El Shaarawy. I have them at my disposal. I'm not creating the problem for myself. I can play with 4."

What team do you expect tomorrow?

"I think that there is no longer the home field factor that changes the outcome. The Roma fans are present, they push the team a lot. I expect a Braga with a European influence that also plays vertically and has good players. I expect a great match with two teams that want to win."