Prem trio interested in Brentford midfielder Yarmolyuk

Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk is attracting major Premier League interest.

Leeds United, Everton and Tottenham, where Thomas Frank has just left the Bees for Spurs, are all keen on the Ukraine international.

Brentford aren't seeking to sell Yarmolyuk, who only signed a new deal with the Bees towards the end of last season.

It's been suggested Brentford will be brought to the table if an offer of £25m or arrives for the 21 year-old.

For their part, Leeds are seeking midfield reinforcements with Premier League experience for their return to the top-flight. 

Yarmolyuk is under consideration given his immediate experience and also room for improvement, says the Yorkshire Post.

