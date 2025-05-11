Bayern Munich title winner Kane backing Spurs to win Europa League final
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is backing former club Tottenham to win the Europa League this month.
Kane has just helped Bayern win the Bundesliga, marking a first ever trophy in his career.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Spurs meet Manchester United in the Bilbao final later in May and Kane said, "They've obviously had a tough season, there's no hiding from that.
"But to reach the Europa League final is a great achievement. It's not an easy feat to beat the teams that they've beaten so full credit to them. I'll be watching and hoping they can win.
"It could be a good month for a lot of Spurs fans, because I know a lot of them have reached out to me and they're happy to see me lift this title.
"And of course, I think we'd all be happy to see Spurs win that.”