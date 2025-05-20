Postecoglou: Tomorrow is an opportunity to fulfil my task of bringing trophies to the club

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken to the media for the final time ahead of the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham could still finish the 2024-25 season with a major trophy, having waited 17 years to lift any silverware. Against United this season, Spurs have earned three wins from three and could make Postecoglou’s second season storyline a dream come true if they continue this impressive record.

Postecoglou's future at Tottenham is irrelevant

The Spurs boss first spoke on whether this is his penultimate game as reports suggest he may be sacked unless the trophy is lifted on Wednesday night.

“Doesn't matter. It doesn't matter really because the reality of it is the opportunity is the same for me and more importantly the club. Whatever happens beyond tomorrow is irrelevant when you think about the opportunity right now and that's to provide something special for this club and its fans and everyone who has worked so hard for this.

“Whatever happens after that I'm very comfortable that I'll be continuing to try to win trophies wherever I am.”

Making Greek history

He was also questioned on being the first Greek manager to take charge of a club in a European final, which must be a very proud moment for the 59 year old.

"I'm very proud. I was born in Greece, I'm a very proud Greek. My father made sure I understood what it meant to be Greek and I always have.

"He's not here today but he's with me all the time. I feel it very strongly. I love Greece and I think that's where I'll retire one day. I love Australia as well and even though football's not a big sport there you grow up believing you can take anyone on."

How would Postcoglou sum up his time at Tottenham?

Postecoglou then moved on to how he would assess his impact over the last two years in what has been a bumpy ride as Tottenham head coach so far.

"It's hard to contextualise the challenges of the last couple of years. From my perspective, I came into the club with some pretty clear objectives.

"I've tried as hard as I can to stick to that process in getting the club to a position where they can challenge for trophies and at the same time, rejuvenate the squad and change the playing style. It has been a fair assignment with plenty of challenges along the way."

"With such a big game tomorrow, there is an opportunity to fulfil at least the main task I was given which was to bring trophies to the club."

Form against United is irrelevant

Tottenham's excellent form against United has been well reported but Postecoglou believes that goes out the window in final as he prepares his side for battle.

"It's a final and those kind of things aren't important. What I do know is, even your form going into it, even if you're in terrible form - it doesn't matter. What matters is how the players cope with the occasion, how they cope with understanding the importance of the game - from both clubs. You just don't know how players will react to such a big occasion.

"My role in that is to try and prepare the players in the best possible way and to also prepare the players for Manchester United to be at their best. If you prepare that way and go out there and play to the potential you can then you give yourself an opportunity.

"I don't think it really matters what you've done before against any opposition when it comes to big games. Maybe in the league its a bit different but in a big important final - everything gets decided on the day."

Postecoglou's job is not relevant to the final

Finally, he spoke on whether he's talked to the Spurs players about his future as reports suggest he may be sacked even if he lifts the silverware.

"No, because I think that would be not really helpful in what is before us right now. I've said to the lads from day one, nothing is guaranteed in life or in sport. You have to try to take every opportunity that is ahead of you. I've been in this position before where the big game was the last game I'd manage and that's something I've navigated before."