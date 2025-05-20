Man Utd receive huge boost as Dalot, Yoro and Zirkzee return ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United have welcomed three key players back to training this week ahead of the Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Tottenham and United will meet in Bilbao for Wednesday's Europa League final as each side looks to salvage a trophy from what has been a dismal season so far. The Red Devils are still unbeaten in Europe this term and could become just the fourth team in the Europa League era to win the competition without losing if they bypass Spurs to the trophy this week.

Ahead of the game, United have been handed a major fitness boost in the training session building up to the game. Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee were spotted taking part in the team's pre-flight session at Carrington on Tuesday morning ahead of manager Ruben Amorim naming his travelling group later today.

Zirkzee was ruled out for the season by Amorim, Dalot has not appeared since last month and Yoro was forced off in the recent clash with West Ham United. All three may be named by Amorim in his squad for the final which will help raise the confidence of United fans and pundits such as Rio Ferdinand who are worried about the physicality and quality of the side.

Amorim would become only the third Man Utd manager to lift a major trophy during his first season if he does take to his side to glory, after Jose Mourinho in 2016-17 and Erik ten Hag in 2022-23. Yoro, Dalot and Zirkzee returning could be the difference between him glossing over this season with a European trophy or potentially departing the side after the club's worst season since the foundation of the Premier League.