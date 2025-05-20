Neville admits the UEL final is making him "feel sick": That game is making my stomach churn

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has revealed that the importance of the Europa League final against Tottenham is making him feel queasy.

The Red Devils face Spurs at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao on Wednesday night as both sides look to salvage their dismal campaign with a much-needed European trophy. Neville is backing Manchester United to win the Europa League final but spoke to The Athletic about how the pressure and importance of the affair is getting to him.

“That game is making my stomach churn with its level of importance, to both clubs.

“Not just from a silverware perspective, not just from a manager’s perspective, but also from a finance perspective; what it gives both clubs in terms of attracting players and the money that it will put into the clubs. It’s making me a little bit sick.”

United currently sit 16th in the league and they are just one point above Spurs, with only the three relegated teams picking up less points. A win on Wednesday night is imperative to managers Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim whose jobs will be at risk if the trophy is not secured.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville also admitted that winning silverware would bring a sigh of relief to a United side who have been in a downward spiral for several years.

"I think United will win on Wednesday night. Winning the Europa League would be the silver lining around a very dark cloud. To win a trophy should never be disrespected. It would be a brilliant achievement to win three trophies in three years in an era when United have been really poor.

"But to be where they are in the league is incredible. I think United will win. I think they've players in there that will feel that occasion. Bruno (Fernandes), Casemiro - want it, need it in their lives. I agree with the belief. I do feel confident on United just getting through this game."

A win could save Amorim’s job, bring Champions League football next season, a huge boost in finances and an increase in reputation ahead of the summer transfer window in which the Portuguese manager is looking to overhaul his side with higher quality players who can compete for the title.