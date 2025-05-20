Ferdinand admits he is worried about UEL final: Man Utd physically can’t keep up

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the Europa League final and how is worried that United cannot keep up with Spurs.

The winner of Wednesday's Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United could receive up to £54.4M due to prize money and a spot in next season's Champions League. Spurs and United face off in Bilbao on Wednesday night as each side looks to save face and end their campaign with a much-needed trophy.

United are unbeaten in the Europa League this term, whilst Tottenham have been ruthless throughout their journey to the final. Against United this season, Spurs have earned three wins from three: a 3-0 league victory at Old Trafford, then a 4-3 success in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, before a 1-0 home win in February.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ferdinand admitted that he is worried that his former side won’t be able to keep up on Wednesday night.

"The worrying thing for me from a Man United perspective is that physically we can’t keep up with any team in the Premier League.

"If they go man-to-man and go toe-to-toe with us, we’re at a disadvantage because our profile of our players at Man United are not players that can run as hard and as fast, and as long, and they’re not as powerful as other teams.

"That’s a big thing in the Premier League. In the Europa, we’re overpowering every team. There’s only one team I’ve watched us play against in the Europa League that we struggled against and thought, 'Ooh, that was a bit too close for comfort.' Rangers, who are more akin to a Premier League side, physically.

"So that’s the concern for me in the final playing against a Premier League team, who have beaten us three times, that physically can, minimum, match us."

United have netted 35 throughout this Europa League journey and have scored 12 goals in their last 3 games. Manager Ruben Amorim and his side look completely different when playing a European fixture and Ferdinand would be right to think that they might collapse now they are coming up against an English side who know exactly how to beat them as show many times this season.