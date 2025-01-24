Postecoglou wants to celebrate a week off at Tottenham as he aims to beat Elfsborg

Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou believes that having two midweeks off next month will be crucial.

The Australian said it would be nearly as rewarding as bypassing the Europa League play-offs.

Tottenham can secure a top-eight finish by winning against Eflsborg next Thursday, which would earn them a spot in March's round of 16 and allow them to play just once in 11 days.

With 14 players missing against Hoffenheim, Postecoglou mentioned he would celebrate the brief respite if his team can achieve this goal.

“The win gave us a great foothold to get us a top-eight spot,” he said.

“Getting a week off is almost as good as getting through.

“It's a great position to be in. It gives us an extra week off and with the schedule we've had we're going to need it.”