Tottenham hit by Maddison blow

Tottenham could be without James Maddison for up to three weeks due to injury.

The England international did not play in Spurs' 2-1 loss to Leicester on Sunday because of soreness.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ange Postecoglou hoped Maddison would be fit for next week, but journalist Paul O'Keefe reports he could be out for almost a month.

Maddison's calf issue is expected to sideline him for two to three weeks.

This adds to Tottenham's injury woes, with Micky Van de Ven, Christian Romero, Brennan Johnson, and Dominic Solanke already out.

Maddison might miss the crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield early next month.