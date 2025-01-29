Van de Ven delivers Tottenham training boost

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham received a significant boost with the return of defender Micky van de Ven to first-team training. 

The Dutchman had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Spurs' 4-3 defeat by Chelsea on December 8. 

Ange Postecoglou's side has struggled in his absence, winning just one of their last eight Premier League matches. 

Spurs announced van de Ven's return on Tuesday, sharing a social media post of the 23-year-old preparing for the session. 

However, they are still without central defender Cristian Romero, who was injured in the same game. 

Additionally, James Maddison could be out for up to three weeks due to a calf injury sustained in Tottenham's win over Hoffenheim last week.

