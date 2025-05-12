Postecoglou insists Euro success major factor for poor Prem form

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insists their run to the Europa League is to blame for their dismal Premier League form.

Defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday leaves Tottenham one place away from the bottom three, though safe from relegation. The loss was a record 20th for Spurs in the Premier League.

Asked about the extremes of their season, Postecoglou reasoned: "Yeah, look and I get it and people are banging the drum about this record with defeats, but if people don’t see there is a correlation between the two, I am not going to sit here and, it’s not exactly Pythagoras' theorem.

"It’s quite simple to understand we would have had much better results if we didn’t have to navigate this. So, either you understand or you don’t and beat us over the head, I get it.

"I am not happy with the way we performed today, so that’s what I look at. I think we could have performed better and irrespective of the result you can still lose a game of football and our performance level wasn't anywhere near where it should be. That's my responsibility to address."

Not performing at expected level

Indeed, Postecoglou did admit his players fell short of standards on the day.

He added, "It is about us and what we’re trying to create here. It is too easy to accept a performance that is not up to the level because of other factors.

"I think irrespective of other factors, you should still be able to perform at a certain level and we didn’t reach that level today.

"That’s disappointing."