Tribal Football
Most Read
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Ten Hag talks imminent return of two Man Utd stars ahead of Porto clash
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli

Rashford admits mixed feelings after Man Utd draw at Porto

Rashford admits mixed feelings after Man Utd draw at Porto
Rashford admits mixed feelings after Man Utd draw at PortoAction Plus
Marcus Rashford had mixed emotions after Manchester United's 3-3 draw at Europa League opponents Porto.

Rashford was back on the scoresheet before he was taken off at halftime by manager Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Taking to social media afterwards, the striker posted: “Bitter Sweet. 

"I’m happy to learn that I have broken into the top five scorers in Europe for United, but I'm gutted that we never managed to win tonight.”

Rashford  now has 26 goals in 72 European outings, making the fifth highest scorer for United.

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueRashford MarcusManchester UnitedFC Porto
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains halftime Rashford change
Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits mixed night at Porto
Maguire raps Man Utd teammates after Porto draw