Rashford admits mixed feelings after Man Utd draw at Porto

Marcus Rashford had mixed emotions after Manchester United's 3-3 draw at Europa League opponents Porto.

Rashford was back on the scoresheet before he was taken off at halftime by manager Erik ten Hag.

Taking to social media afterwards, the striker posted: “Bitter Sweet.

"I’m happy to learn that I have broken into the top five scorers in Europe for United, but I'm gutted that we never managed to win tonight.”

Rashford now has 26 goals in 72 European outings, making the fifth highest scorer for United.