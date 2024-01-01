Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits mixed night at Porto

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag endured mixed emotions last night.

The Dutchman was happy with aspects of his team's 3-3 draw with FC Porto, but not the whole performance.

United could only manage a draw on Thursday evening, as Ten Hag’s team squandered a two-goal lead.

On their defending, he stated: “We started the game very good, we dominated, scored two good goals, but then we lost control. So the start was good, the middle part was not good, and then we finished very good. It's a tough place to go, so coming back from 3-2 we get the equaliser, which is good for the spirit. You see again that the team has a really strong character, but the middle part, the defending, we have to improve.”

On losing control, he added: “First of all, we must be better on the ball. (We needed to continue) like the first part: keep switching where we had our free players. We had a good plan – in our half-spaces we had our free players. So use them and more goals will come.”

On creating chances, he finished: “We had three clean sheets not so long ago, so we can defend very good. But we have to go back to those habits. Only then can you win games. When you score three times in an away game in Europe, it must be enough.”