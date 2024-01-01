Porto coach Bruno: Man Utd denied us an epic victory

Porto coach Vitor Bruno was proud of his players in their 3-3 draw with Europa League opponents Manchester United.

Harry Maguire headed home a late equaliser for United, which saw captain Bruno Fernandes sent off on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bruno later said: "A set piece is a moment in a game like any other. We did the hardest thing possible, we turned a game around that many people would have considered lost. But I know the men in the dressing room better than anyone else and I am extremely proud of what they give me. A brave, stoic team against a difficult opponent.

"Manchester United will always be a very strong rival, with unquestionable individualities. In the first half, we were unable to stop wide runs. We often left the full-backs exposed in one-on-one situations. We gradually corrected ourselves and in the second half, the team played an excellent defensive part.

"Today it fell to Manchester United, it would have been an epic victory but it ended up being a draw that almost felt like defeat. But I reiterate: I am very proud of that dressing room."

Bruno continued: "After the 3-2, I realised that the team could have had more room to hold the ball, but everything was too entrenched on the pitch for the team to switch off at that moment and show up differently. The team always filled the area well and felt comfortable defending that way. Lowering the block and going out in transition was one of our weapons.

"But it's part of our growth and what makes me very proud is that we were losing 2-0 and the players never deviated one iota from the plan. For me, it's the biggest victory today. Knowing that I can believe in players who give everything... that was present in a remarkable content."