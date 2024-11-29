Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong
Hiddink: Ten Hag was wrong with staff hires at Man Utd
Arsenal's injury crisis worsens as defender set for 3 months on sidelines
Man Utd interested in Benfica defender in £50M deal

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Tottenham scout Marmoush as he impresses for Frankfurt

Ansser Sadiq
Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Tottenham scout Marmoush as he impresses for Frankfurt
Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Tottenham scout Marmoush as he impresses for FrankfurtTribal Football
Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush continued his impressive season on the goalscoring front.

The Egyptian star noticed a crucial goal in a 2-1 win over Midtjylland in the Europa League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marmoush is now at 15 goals and 11 assists for the Bundesliga club in all competitions this season.

The 25-year-old has been linked to a host of top clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona, Tottenham, PSG, and others.

Per Tipsbladet, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Tottenham, Borussia Monchengladbach, Villarreal, and FC Koln had scouts at the game.

Whether they were all present to assess Marmoush is not clear, but he is definitely one that all clubs are keeping an eye on at present.

Mentions
Europa LeagueMarmoush OmarPSGBarcelonaTottenhamEintracht FrankfurtMidtjyllandBundesligaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman
Spurs, Liverpool rival Barcelona in Rensch interest