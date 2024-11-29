Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Tottenham scout Marmoush as he impresses for Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush continued his impressive season on the goalscoring front.

The Egyptian star noticed a crucial goal in a 2-1 win over Midtjylland in the Europa League.

Marmoush is now at 15 goals and 11 assists for the Bundesliga club in all competitions this season.

The 25-year-old has been linked to a host of top clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona, Tottenham, PSG, and others.

Per Tipsbladet, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Tottenham, Borussia Monchengladbach, Villarreal, and FC Koln had scouts at the game.

Whether they were all present to assess Marmoush is not clear, but he is definitely one that all clubs are keeping an eye on at present.