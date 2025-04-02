Olusesi signs new contract with Tottenham after rejecting Bayern Munich and Juventus

Callum Olusesi has rejected Bayern Munich's offer to agree to a new deal with Tottenham that will run until 2029.

The 18-year-old has agreed terms on a three-year extension, which makes him one of the highest earners in Spurs’ academy set-up. He made his first team debut in our 3-2 victory against TSG Hoffenheim in the Europa League in January of this year after rising through the academy system which attracted the attention of several sides in recent months.

The youngster is a regular for England’s Under-18 and was reportedly wanted by Bayern, Ajax, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain. Tottenham’s former academy coach Yaya Toure recently showered praise on Olusesi who he says is a star in the making.

Toure wrote: “I am delighted to see Mikey Moore and Callum Olusesi progressing in their careers as young players I worked with during my time at Spurs’ academy.

“Both are great young people and very talented. I know they will keep working hard. Seeing them on the pitch together last night was great! Keep going, lads!!!”

Club legend and another former academy coach, Jermain Defoe, also praised the teenager this season for his versaility which will be useful for manager Ange Postecoglou.

“There’s another one, Callum Olesesi. He’s been on the bench a few times this season for Tottenham. Another young player. Can play as a holding midfielder, play as a six, play as an eight, play as a ten. Still developing, but great potential.”