Bayern Munich perform U-turn over Dier future

Bayern Munich management are ready to hand Eric Dier a new deal.

The former Tottenham defender's current contract at Bayern expires at the end of the season.

It has been suggested Bayern were happy for Dier to run down his deal and leave this summer.

However, Sky Deutschland says Bayern are now moving to secure Dier to a new agreement after his performances in recent games.

Bayern have opened negotiations with Dier over an extension until the summer of 2026.

There is no agreement yet, but both parties are very open to a solution.