Dalot: Man Utd fans do not deserve this

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot feels for the fans after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham in Bilbao.

Dalot admits the players and the club need to reflect over the summer how they can improve, with the team sitting in 16th place on the Premier League table.

"It’s hard to take," the Portugal international admitted. "A really tough result, obviously, not being able to win a trophy that could give some joy, especially to the fans. Seeing them at the end hurts a lot, so a really, really tough night."

"I think it sums up a little bit our season, a rollercoaster of emotions during the game," he continued. "But we kept fighting until the end, you could see, we were on top of their final third, trying with crosses, trying with everything; they do goal-line clearances.

"So, it just sums up what we’ve been doing this season, lack of scoring goals, and that ultimately could push us to different results in a lot of games, and today was one more.”

Fans don't deserve this

Dalot admits he was left feeling sympathy for fans after the defeat.

He said: "It hurts when you see the fans like this, they’ve been with us every single time after the poor results that we had and the difficult season that we had.

"They don’t deserve it, and if it doesn’t hurt you, if you don’t feel it, then you should not be here.

"So, it’s time for reflection, everyone needs to reflect. And when it’s time to make decisions, make decisions. When it’s time to act, we act. And when it’s time for us to go on the pitch, we win games. I think that’s the ultimate change that needs to happen.”