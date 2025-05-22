Liverpool ace Salah happy for Postecoglou

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was happy for Ange Postecoglou after Tottenham won the Europa League final last night.

Spurs won in Bilbao 1-0 against Manchester United to uphold Postecoglou's record of always winning a trophy in the second season of his tenure.

Taking to social media, Salah posted: “He did say he’d win in his second season. Congratulations!”

Spurs sit 17th on the Premier League table, but that will matter little with victory last night securing Champions League qualification for next season.