Palace shareholder offers to buyout Textor

Crystal Palace co-owner John Harris is willing to buy out John Textor to rescue the club's Europa League hopes.

As it stands, FA Cup winners Palace are blocked from playing in next season's Europa League due to Textor's minority shareholding in the Eagles and ownership of Lyon, which have also qualified for the competition. With Lyon finishing higher on the table in France, they receive preference by UEFA between the two clubs.

Harris currently holds 18 per cent of Palace, with Textor 43 per cent.

Textor is willing to sell, though Harris' offer is said to be lower than what his fellow American is seeking, says The Sun.

UEFA are expected to deliver their final ruling to Palace and Lyon at the end of June.