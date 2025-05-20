Mount: I joined Man Utd to win trophies

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Mount: I joined Man Utd to win trophiesMason Mount/Facebook
Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is determined to play a big role in their Europa League final against Tottenham.

Now fully fit, the Champions League winner hopes to start in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

“I want to have those moments,” said Mount.

“I want to create opportunities for my teammates. I just haven't had a lot of opportunities to do that, so any time I’m on the pitch I want to show them what I can do.

"I want to create chances for my teammates and win games and win trophies. We have the opportunity to do that. We want to finish the season as strong as possible by winning the trophy, so that’s always been our goal. But I'm massively focused on what I can do when I'm on the pitch."

 

It'll be an exciting game

Mount added: "We know what Spurs can do. They have some very good players and they’re dangerous. We have to be ready. It's a massive game for both clubs.

"This season they've had some wins against us, so we need to be ready for the game and what they bring. We will be ready.

"It'll be an exciting game. You want to play in these finals and you want to win these games."

