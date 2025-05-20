Micky Hazard exclusive: If Tottenham win EL final, Ange will go down as a legend

Former Tottenham midfielder Micky Hazard has urged Ange Postecoglou's players to grab the chance to become "legends" this week.

While nervous about Tottenham's chances against Manchester United in Wednesday night's Europa League final, Hazard is hopeful the Londoners will embrace the chance to make history.

Hazard, who won the UEFA Cup and FA Cup with Spurs, told Tribalfootball.com: "They've beaten Manchester United three times this season. That worries me. You know, it sort of sets itself up for the pundits who call us ‘Spursy’ — you win three games out of three against them and then all of a sudden you're in a cup final and you lose. You know, it would sort of be typical.

"Do I back them to win? Do I think they're better? I think they're a better team than Manchester United. But often in cup finals, the best team doesn't always win.

"What I will say is that it's a day for heroes, but it's a night for legends. And these guys have before them the opportunity to become immortal. In the history of this football club, they will be forever written about, forever talked about as the UEFA Cup winners of 2025."

Become legends

Micky also said: "And I think that that's worth fighting for. I know from experience that today, 41 years later, people still talk to me about the 1984 UEFA Cup final. And it's absolutely wonderful, it really is, that they can remember so far back — in detail as well. So these players today, they have got a chance to become immortal and legendary in this football club forevermore.

"The fans will sing their name. They will let them off when things are not going as well, because they've achieved the things that the fans want to achieve. So if you can't motivate yourself to go and win a game like this, then you shouldn't be in the game. Because I remember when I played, my only thought was, 'I'm not losing this game'."

Hazard also urged the players to go take their place in the history of Tottenham in Bilbao.

He also said: "You have to overcome lots of hurdles. For instance, there's a fear about playing in big games like this, but you have to look fear in the face and you have to stand up to it and you have to say to fear, 'Are you brave enough?' Say it to fear as you're looking him in the face: 'Not today. This is my day. This is my time.' And that's how you have to stand up to the hurdles that you have to overcome to win this trophy."

Winning trophy changes everything

Meanwhile, Hazard also considered whether manager Ange Postecoglou should keep his job if Spurs win the trophy. As it stands, Postecoglou's team will finish one place outside the relegation zone in the Premier League this season.

Hazard said: "What I'll say is that having won a trophy in 1981, the FA Cup, I felt like it was the turning point of that team's life.

"Suddenly they felt like they could win a trophy every year because they'd conquered it, they'd got over the line. So the impact that winning that first trophy has on you mentally is incredible. Every time I played the game from that moment on, I felt we were going to win a cup. So maybe that would impact these players in the same way.

"And certainly it would be incredible for us fans to win this trophy. And Ange would go down in history as one of our greatest ever managers. A lot of managers have managed this club, including some of the world's greatest, that have not won a trophy for this club.

"So Ange, if he gets it over the line, would go down in the top sort of four or five managers. But, you know, we don't know what's about to happen. All we can focus on is, 'Let's win the trophy,' and then we can decide what's happening then."

- Micky Hazard was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Freebets.com