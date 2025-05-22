Amorim admits Man Utd have Plan B for summer market

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United have a plan B for the summer market after defeat in the Europa League final.

Last night's 1-0 loss to Tottenham means United have missed out on European football for next season.

Amorim said, "We have two plans, even for the market. We have to understand that it is tough for a club like us not to be in the Champions League but now we have to do the other side.

"If we have more time, we have more time to think and work during the week and to be better in the Premier League. This will be our focus."

On the future, the manager also said: "I was always really honest with you guys. We did not perform well today but we were better than the opponent.

"In the second half we tried everything with the centre defenders players wide, crosses, going inside the box.

"I think today was not the day. We were not perfect, we have a lot to improve but I am always honest with you guys."